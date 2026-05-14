NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after serious paper leak allegations India May 14, 2026

The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after serious paper leak allegations surfaced.

More than 2.2 million students had appeared for the test on Sunday, 3 May 2026 across more than 5,400 centers.

NTA chief Abhishek Singh, who earlier praised the exam's security and scale in a now-deleted LinkedIn post, said there had been no reports of irregularity and malpractice when it was shared, accepted responsibility, and promised to fix the issue.