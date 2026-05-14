NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 after serious paper leak allegations
The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) after serious paper leak allegations surfaced.
More than 2.2 million students had appeared for the test on Sunday, 3 May 2026 across more than 5,400 centers.
NTA chief Abhishek Singh, who earlier praised the exam's security and scale in a now-deleted LinkedIn post, said there had been no reports of irregularity and malpractice when it was shared, accepted responsibility, and promised to fix the issue.
CBI arrests 5 in NEET-UG leak
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested five people from Jaipur, Gurugram, and Nashik as part of its probe, seizing digital devices and tracing leaked material back to a student from Rajasthan's Sikar district studying MBBS in Kerala.
The scandal has triggered protests in several parts of the country, with students and opposition parties demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
Meanwhile, some opposition leaders claim links between accused individuals and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a charge the party denies, as millions of students await clarity on next steps.