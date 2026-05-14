NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam over leaked 'guess paper'

CBI probes Bival family NEET leak

The CBI is investigating a Rajasthan family for allegedly using leaked papers to secure medical seats in 2025.

Investigators say Dinesh Bival, his brother Mangilal, and their sons got the paper through a network involving coaching centers and middleman Yash Yadav from Gurugram.

A 1.5 million rupee payment tied to the leak has also surfaced as part of the probe.