NTA cancels NEET-UG 2026 exam over leaked 'guess paper'
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam has been called off by the NTA after a leaked "guess paper," with over 100 questions showing 95-100% similarity to the real test, spread across encrypted apps.
The leak, traced back to Rajasthan's Sikar coaching hub, affected more than 2.279 million students.
A nationwide retest is coming soon, though dates aren't out yet.
CBI probes Bival family NEET leak
The CBI is investigating a Rajasthan family for allegedly using leaked papers to secure medical seats in 2025.
Investigators say Dinesh Bival, his brother Mangilal, and their sons got the paper through a network involving coaching centers and middleman Yash Yadav from Gurugram.
A 1.5 million rupee payment tied to the leak has also surfaced as part of the probe.