NTA expected to start JEE Main 2027 registrations late October
Heads up, future engineers: NTA is expected to kick off JEE Main 2027 registrations in the last week of October 2026.
Everything's online at jeemain.nta.nic.in, so now's a good time to gather your documents and prep for a smooth application.
The first round of exams is set for January 2027, so early birds will definitely have an edge.
JEE Main January exam dates, documents
Registration should start in late October and run through November.
Session one exams are lined up for January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29, and 30 (with January 31 as a backup).
Keep your Aadhaar card, Class 10 certificate and Class 12 details, recent photo, digital signature, and category certificate (if needed) handy.
Don't forget to use an active email and phone number: NTA will send all updates there.
And yes, there'll be a second session in April if you want another shot!