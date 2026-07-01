NTA extends NEET UG 2026 bank update until July 7
India
Missed updating your bank details for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund?
Good news: the NTA has pushed the deadline to July 7, 2026 (until 11:50 p.m.) on neet.nta.nic.in.
This extra time is for anyone who entered wrong account numbers or IFSC codes and needs to fix them.
Complete OTP and verify bank details
Just log in with your application number and password, complete OTP verification, and double-check your bank info (name, account number, bank name, and IFSC code) on your dashboard.
To avoid mistakes, upload a scanned copy of a canceled check or passbook page.
Make sure everything's correct before the final deadline so you don't miss out on your refund!