NTA issues NEET UG 2026 admit cards for May 3
India
The NTA has just released admit cards for NEET UG 2026, the big medical entrance exam happening on May 3 from 2pm to 5pm.
Over 2.6 million students are set to appear, so if you're one of them, head over to neet.nta.nic.in and grab your hall ticket.
Download NEET admit card using credentials
To get your admit card, log in to the official website with your application number, password, and security PIN.
On exam day, don't forget a printed admit card and a valid photo ID (like Aadhaar or passport).
Leave all electronic devices, including watches, at home; they're not allowed inside the exam hall.
Good luck!