NTA issues NEET UG 2026 admit cards for May 3 India Apr 27, 2026

The NTA has just released admit cards for NEET UG 2026, the big medical entrance exam happening on May 3 from 2pm to 5pm.

Over 2.6 million students are set to appear, so if you're one of them, head over to neet.nta.nic.in and grab your hall ticket.