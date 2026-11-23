Just log in using DigiLocker, e-Pramaan, or JanParichay under Meri Pehchaan on the NTA site.

Fill out your details, pick your exam paper and city preferences, and upload your photo and signature before paying.

After submitting, make sure to download your confirmation page. You'll need it later.

If you spot any mistakes in your form, there's a correction window on November 27 to fix them.