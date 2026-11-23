NTA opens JEE Main 2027 late registration window November 23-26
If you forgot to sign up for JEE Main 2027, don't stress: NTA has opened a late registration window from November 23-26.
More than 1.5 million students already applied before the original deadline, but now you can still register on jeemain.nta.nic.in by paying a late fee.
Applicants log in and download confirmation
Just log in using DigiLocker, e-Pramaan, or JanParichay under Meri Pehchaan on the NTA site.
Fill out your details, pick your exam paper and city preferences, and upload your photo and signature before paying.
After submitting, make sure to download your confirmation page. You'll need it later.
If you spot any mistakes in your form, there's a correction window on November 27 to fix them.