NTA: Over 1.569 million registered for JEE Main, deadline Nov 26
Over 1.569 million students have signed up for JEE Main 2027 Session one, but only about 1.39 million have paid the fee so far.
If you haven't finished your application yet, the NTA is reminding everyone to wrap it up soon: the late registration window closes on November 26, 2026.
How to complete JEE Main registration
To complete your registration, fill out the online form, upload the documents, and pay the exam fee (plus any late charges if needed).
Paid registrations for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 are 37,051 higher than registrations for JEE Main 2026 Session 1.
If you need help or get stuck anywhere in the process, you can call NTA's helplines at 011-40759000 or 1800-180-4747 or email jeemain@nta.ac.in.