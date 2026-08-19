NTA removes 600 subject experts

The NTA also plans to expand its administrative workforce by inducting 20-25 officials in the next two to three weeks.

The agency's offices will be relocated to new premises on a "war footing," with Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams deployed for enhanced security.

The review meeting took place a day after Joshi met the Secretary, Department of Higher Education, the NTA Director General, and other senior officials to assess the steps being taken by the examination agency.