NTA oversees NEET 2026 for about 140,000 Tamil Nadu students
India
On May 3, about 140,000 students across Tamil Nadu sat for NEET 2026, hoping to secure a spot in medical colleges.
The exam was held at 31 centers statewide, with the NTA making sure everything ran smoothly, part of a nationwide test that saw nearly 2.3 million registrations.
Results expected in June
Many students said this year's paper was noticeably easier than last time.
To keep things stress-free, centers had CCTV surveillance, backup power to beat the heat, drinking water, and medical help on site.
No malpractices were reported during the exam. Results are expected in June.