NTA releases JEE Main 2027 schedule with January, April sessions

Registrations are expected to open in late October 2026 on the official website.

Candidates who passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, as well as those appearing for Class 12 in 2027, will not need any minimum percentage to appear for JEE Main; the 75% criterion applies to admission to NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes, though it's relaxed to 65% if you belong to SC and ST categories.

A detailed information bulletin is coming soon with all the nitty-gritty.