NTA releases provisional JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key

JEE Main registrations top 1.1 million

This session saw over 1.1 million registrations, with strong attendance (93% for Paper 1 and 73% for Paper 2) across centers in India and even abroad.

If you spot any mistakes in the answer key, you can challenge them for ₹200 per question.

Admit cards were released on March 29, 2026 and April 1, 2026, and NTA says they worked hard to keep things smooth and fair for everyone this year.