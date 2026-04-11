NTA releases provisional JEE Main 2026 Session 2 answer key
India
NTA has just dropped the provisional answer key for JEE Main 2026 Session 2.
If you took the exam between April 2 and April 8, you can now check your answers and see how you did before the Session 2 Paper 1 result is expected around April 20, 2026.
Just head to jeemain.nta.nic.in to grab your answer key and question paper.
JEE Main registrations top 1.1 million
This session saw over 1.1 million registrations, with strong attendance (93% for Paper 1 and 73% for Paper 2) across centers in India and even abroad.
If you spot any mistakes in the answer key, you can challenge them for ₹200 per question.
Admit cards were released on March 29, 2026 and April 1, 2026, and NTA says they worked hard to keep things smooth and fair for everyone this year.