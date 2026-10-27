NTA sets JEE Main 2027 dates and paper formats
India
JEE Main 2027 is officially on the calendar! The NTA has set the exam dates for January 20-24 and January 28.
Paper One (for BE/BTech) covers math, physics, and chemistry with both MCQs and numerical questions.
If you're aiming for B Arch or B Planning, Paper Two splits into sections like math, aptitude, plus either a drawing or planning test.
Applications open through November 22 2026
Applications are open now until November 22, 2026.
JEE Main 2027 will be conducted in two sessions, with Session 1 in January 2027 and Session 2 in April 2027.
Admit cards drop on January 13.
Remember: clearing JEE Main is your ticket to JEE Advanced (and those dream IIT seats), so this is a big step if engineering's on your mind!