NTA to release NEET UG re-exam results by July 20

NTA fast-tracks checks with 10,000 objections

NTA is fast-tracking answer sheet checks so MBBS classes can start on time. They're also sorting through about 10,000 objections to the provisional answer key.

Once results are out, just log in to the NEET site with your credentials to see your scorecard.

Counseling schedules for All-India and state quota seats will follow soon after, and expected cutoffs are around 720-150 (general) and vary by subcategory (e.g. 149-115 for SC/ST/OBC, 149-130 for UR-PwD, 130-115 for SC/ST/OBC-PwD).