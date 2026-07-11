NTA to release NEET UG re-exam results by July 20
India
Missed the first NEET UG due to the paper leak? The NTA is set to announce the results of the re-exam by July 20.
More than 2 million had appeared for the original test on May 3, and you'll find the final answer key on neet.nta.nic.in before results drop.
NTA fast-tracks checks with 10,000 objections
NTA is fast-tracking answer sheet checks so MBBS classes can start on time. They're also sorting through about 10,000 objections to the provisional answer key.
Once results are out, just log in to the NEET site with your credentials to see your scorecard.
Counseling schedules for All-India and state quota seats will follow soon after, and expected cutoffs are around 720-150 (general) and vary by subcategory (e.g. 149-115 for SC/ST/OBC, 149-130 for UR-PwD, 130-115 for SC/ST/OBC-PwD).