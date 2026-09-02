Nubu Nayak climbs Jhumpura cell tower threatening suicide, rescuers respond
India
In Odisha's Deogarh district, a 24-year-old man named Nubu Nayak climbed a cell phone tower near Jhumpura village and threatened to end his life.
The incident quickly drew a crowd and led to police and fire services rushing to the scene.
Right now, rescuers are working to get him down safely.
Personal dispute prompted Nubu Nayak's actions
Nayak's actions are linked to a personal dispute: he was married but recently moved in with another woman after things went south at home.
When her family took her back earlier that day, he was left feeling overwhelmed.
Authorities are still handling the situation as locals watch anxiously for updates on his safety.