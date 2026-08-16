Draft rules for nuclear-plant operators released: What do they say?
What's the story
The Department of Atomic Energy has released draft rules for the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy (SHANTI) Act. The new regulations mandate nuclear plant operators to secure an insurance policy or financial security for potential nuclear damage. The financial security must remain until all spent fuel is removed from the relevant storage pool.
Liability assessment
Expert group to assess operator's civil liability
The draft rules also state that the Centre will have to form an expert group every five years.
This group's job will be to assess the maximum limits of an operator's civil liability for nuclear damage.
The regulations further stipulate that if a nuclear power plant or reactor is of foreign design, its design must be certified or approved in the country of origin by its regulatory body.
Design certification
Definition of 'country of origin'
The draft rules define "country of origin" as those nations that are self-sufficient in nuclear reactor design and supply-chain ecosystem.
These countries also have globally trusted regulatory approvals.
The regulations further state that such a nuclear power plant or reactor should be operational either in its country of origin or any other foreign country.
Approval process
Role of licensing authority
The draft rules highlight the role of the licensing authority.
It can give "in-principle approval" after accepting an application where the site or technology hasn't been chosen yet.
Upon receiving a valid 'in-principle approval,' applicants can negotiate with reactor technology vendors and acquire land and other necessary infrastructure for their projects.
Licensing details
Single composite license for nuclear power plants
The draft rules also detail licensing for nuclear power plants.
It says there will be a single composite license authorizing the building, owning, operating, and decommissioning of the nuclear power plant or reactor.
The regulations clearly state that no license shall be applied for, granted, divided, or severed in respect of any of those activities separately.