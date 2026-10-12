NWMI condemns alleged police assault on women journalists Delhi
India
Press groups are speaking out after women journalists were allegedly assaulted by police during the anti-CEC protest in Delhi.
The Network of Women in Media, India (NWMI) shared, "free press cannot function under threat" and stood with the journalists who were just doing their jobs.
NWMI urges defense of press freedom
NWMI condemned police action and stood in solidarity with journalists, reminding everyone how important it is to defend press freedom, so reporters can cover stories without fear.