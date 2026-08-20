OBC leaders demand accurate caste collection in Census 2027
India
OBC community leaders are raising the alarm about how Census 2027 plans to collect caste info.
At an event by the All India OBC Students's Association, they called for a more accurate and transparent system, warning that mistakes could hurt social justice and constitutional rights.
Speakers criticize open-field caste questions
Speakers, including MP P Wilson, criticized the use of open-field questions where people write in their caste or pick "No Caste."
They pointed out this led to messy results before, like in 2011 when over 4.6 million different "caste names" were recorded.
The group wants unique, standardized codes, and says the census should wait until these changes are made.