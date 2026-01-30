Obesity in India: 76% people have 1 or more obese India Jan 30, 2026

About 76% of respondents said they have one or more obese individuals in their close social network (family, friends, colleagues or neighbors), according to a LocalCircles survey.

India ranks third globally for obesity, just behind the US and China.

Experts point to unhealthy eating habits and less physical activity as major reasons, which are also fueling issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.