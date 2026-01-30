Obesity in India: 76% people have 1 or more obese
About 76% of respondents said they have one or more obese individuals in their close social network (family, friends, colleagues or neighbors), according to a LocalCircles survey.
India ranks third globally for obesity, just behind the US and China.
Experts point to unhealthy eating habits and less physical activity as major reasons, which are also fueling issues like diabetes and high blood pressure.
Lifestyle diseases
The survey found that 56% of respondents said obese individuals in their close network also suffer from lifestyle diseases like diabetes and hypertension.
Most people blamed the problem on too much sitting around and eating ultra-processed foods—habits that have become pretty common.
Government initiatives
To fight back, the government has rolled out campaigns like Fit India Movement and POSHAN 2.0 to encourage healthier choices.
There's hope that Budget 2026 might offer tax breaks to make it easier for people to live healthier lives.
Alarming trends
Recent data shows nearly a quarter of young adults are overweight or obese, and childhood obesity is rising too—from 2.1% in 2015-16 to 3.4% in 2019-21.
It's clear this is an issue that needs urgent attention across all age groups.