Odisha allocates ₹6.5cr for Cyclone Akvan preparedness in 3 districts
With Cyclone Akvan heading in, Odisha has set aside ₹6.5 crore to help Ganjam, Gajapati, and Malkangiri districts get ready.
Most of the funds go to Ganjam, which received the largest share of the allocation.
Local officials have been told to map out evacuation plans, including shelter spaces and backup routes, so people can move quickly if needed.
Shelters stocked, landslide monitoring, tourism paused
Cyclone shelters are being stocked with essentials so residents have what they need if they have to leave home.
The state is using satellite technology to check for landslide risks in places such as Rayagada and Kandhamal.
To keep things safe, beach tourism is on pause for now, and the Indian Coast Guard is prepared for rescue missions while keeping close contact with local teams throughout the cyclone alert.