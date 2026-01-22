LOADING...
The ban covers the manufacture, storage, transport, trade, and sale

Odisha government bans gutkha, pan masala, all tobacco-nicotine products

By Chanshimla Varah
Jan 22, 2026
05:01 pm
What's the story

The Odisha government has imposed a statewide ban on all tobacco and nicotine products. The decision is in line with directives from the Supreme Court of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The ban covers the manufacture, storage, transport, trade, and sale of such items under Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety Act, 2006.

Product scope

Ban applies to all forms of tobacco products

The ban includes gutkha, pan masala, zarda, khaini, and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine. It covers all forms of these products, chewable, flavored, or scented, and irrespective of how they are sold. According to the new rules, the restriction is applicable to single items, multiple packets, and under any brand name.

Rule update

New rules replace previous order from 2013

The new rules replace an earlier order from January 3, 2013, by the Health and Family Welfare Department. The notification stated that "several products with various names containing tobacco and nicotine are widely available in the market." It further stressed that "consumption of such products is hazardous to the health of the public."

Health concerns

Health experts warn of severe health risks

Health experts have warned that tobacco and nicotine products are a major cause of throat cancer, oral cancer, and other serious internal organ illnesses. They said children and young people are especially vulnerable to these chemicals' long-lasting negative impacts on their health. The Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) found more than 42% of people use smokeless tobacco products in Odisha, nearly double the national average.

