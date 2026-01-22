Odisha government bans gutkha, pan masala, all tobacco-nicotine products

The Odisha government has imposed a statewide ban on all tobacco and nicotine products. The decision is in line with directives from the Supreme Court of India and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The ban covers the manufacture, storage, transport, trade, and sale of such items under Regulation 2.3.4 of the Food Safety Act, 2006.

Product scope Ban applies to all forms of tobacco products The ban includes gutkha, pan masala, zarda, khaini, and other food products containing tobacco or nicotine. It covers all forms of these products, chewable, flavored, or scented, and irrespective of how they are sold. According to the new rules, the restriction is applicable to single items, multiple packets, and under any brand name.

Rule update New rules replace previous order from 2013 The new rules replace an earlier order from January 3, 2013, by the Health and Family Welfare Department. The notification stated that "several products with various names containing tobacco and nicotine are widely available in the market." It further stressed that "consumption of such products is hazardous to the health of the public."

