Odisha bans non-veg sales on Republic Day, stirring debate
For the first time, Koraput district in Odisha has banned the sale of meat, chicken, fish, and eggs on January 26—Republic Day.
The order — PTI says the letter was written on Friday, Jan 23, 2026; PTI's story was published Jan 24, 2026 — asks officials to make sure everyone sticks to it and encourages people to go vegetarian as a sign of respect.
Why are people talking about this?
The move has sparked mixed reactions. Some locals feel it goes against basic rights—lawyer Satyabadi Mohapatra points out that Republic Day is about upholding equality and not religious customs.
Others worry about daily wage vendors losing income for the day; resident Bidyut Khara suggests timing restrictions instead of a full ban.
Similar bans have happened before in places like Nagpur, where bans were imposed on Independence Day, and in Indore, where bans occurred during Hindu and Jain religious festivals.