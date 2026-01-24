Odisha bans non-veg sales on Republic Day, stirring debate

Why are people talking about this?

The move has sparked mixed reactions. Some locals feel it goes against basic rights—lawyer Satyabadi Mohapatra points out that Republic Day is about upholding equality and not religious customs.

Others worry about daily wage vendors losing income for the day; resident Bidyut Khara suggests timing restrictions instead of a full ban.

Similar bans have happened before in places like Nagpur, where bans were imposed on Independence Day, and in Indore, where bans occurred during Hindu and Jain religious festivals.