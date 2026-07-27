Odisha BJD 3-term Bhatli MLA Susant Singh dies at 53

Singh played a big role in western Odisha politics, serving as Labour and Employment Minister and later as Rural Development Minister. His run ended after losing the 2024 election.

Leaders across parties paid tribute: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences, while Opposition Leader Patnaik called him a skilled organizer who strengthened the BJD.

His body will be honored at the state assembly before he is laid to rest in his home village.