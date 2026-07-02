Odisha cabinet announces free kindergarten to postgraduate education from 2026-27

Odisha's Gyanodaya backed by ₹895.57 cr

The Gyanodaya scheme covers students from Classes nine to 12, plus those doing regular undergraduate or postgraduate degrees at state public universities, government colleges, and aided institutions.

It doesn't include self-financed courses, unaided or PPP-mode institutions, or technical/professional programs.

With a budget of nearly ₹895.57 crore for the first year and plans to help over 3.2 million students annually, the goal is simple: make education accessible by cutting costs for families who need it most.