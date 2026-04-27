Odisha census duty: 2 teachers die amid suspected heatstroke
India
Two school teachers in Odisha died after falling ill during census duty, with heatstroke/sunstroke suspected, while temperatures hit over 37 degrees Celsius in Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh over the weekend.
Rajkapur Hembram and Anurag Ekka both fell seriously ill during their duties and sadly didn't make it, highlighting the risks frontline workers face during extreme weather.
Odisha authorities investigating, guidelines issued
After these tragic deaths, the Odisha government had already issued guidelines for census workers, like staying indoors between 11am and 3pm keeping hydrated, and using ORS.
Local authorities are now looking into what exactly led to these incidents to help prevent anything similar in the future.