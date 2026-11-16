Odisha Class 10 board exams March 12 to 27, 2027
Heads up, Class 10 students: Odisha's board exams are happening from March 12 to March 27, 2027.
All exams will run from 9am to 11:30am and you'll get an extra 15 minutes for the math paper.
The full timetable will be up on the BSE Odisha website.
Over 500,000 take Odisha board exams
Every year, over 500,000 students take these exams across more than 3,000 centers.
Last time around, the pass rate was an impressive 95.33%, with 3310 students scoring 100% marks in the exam.
To grab your date sheet and catch updates, just keep an eye on the BSE Odisha website.