Odisha Class 10 results 2026 show 95.33% pass rate

Gajapati tops Odisha Class 10 results

Gajapati district topped the charts with a huge 99.31% pass rate, closely followed by Ganjam and Kandhamal.

This year saw some tech upgrades (AI-enabled CCTV and QR-coded question papers) to keep things fair and smooth.

Plus, matric certificates will now be issued in Odia for the first time!

If you spot any mistakes in your result, you've got until June 2 to reach out to the board.