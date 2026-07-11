Odisha CM calls for criminal probe into 1,600 textbook errors
Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has called for a criminal investigation after more than 1,600 mistakes were found in school textbooks for classes 1 through 8.
These SCERT-published books, handed out to more than 4 million students, had some wild errors, like calling Isaac Newton a pilot.
The government has already suspended the former SCERT director and three assistant directors, and an FIR is being filed against those responsible.
Majhi suspects conspiracy over 55 textbooks
Majhi thinks there might be a "conspiracy" to damage his BJP-led government's reputation because the errors are spread across 55 textbooks and include things like misnamed places and wrong facts.
For example, one book described Isaac Newton as a pilot.
A deeper investigation is underway to get to the bottom of it all.