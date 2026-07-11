Odisha CM calls for criminal probe into 1,600 textbook errors India Jul 11, 2026

Odisha's Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, has called for a criminal investigation after more than 1,600 mistakes were found in school textbooks for classes 1 through 8.

These SCERT-published books, handed out to more than 4 million students, had some wild errors, like calling Isaac Newton a pilot.

The government has already suspended the former SCERT director and three assistant directors, and an FIR is being filed against those responsible.