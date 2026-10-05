Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi approves student union polls
Student union elections are finally making a comeback in Odisha colleges after an eight-year pause.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has approved the move, with everything set to happen before Dussehra: notifications go out on October 7, nominations follow on October 9, and voting takes place on October 15. Winners will take their oaths the next day.
Suryabanshi Suraj pledges Lyngdoh rules compliance
Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj says these elections will stick to Supreme Court guidelines and J. M. Lyngdoh Committee rules, aiming for peaceful and orderly polls.
This fulfills a promise in the election manifesto to get students more involved in campus democracy, a process that was stopped back in 2017.
Colleges will adjust the process based on their own campus needs and student numbers.