Next Article
Odisha defends early 2am opening of Puri Jagannath Temple for New Year
India
Odisha's Law Minister, Prithiviraj Harichandan, has backed the plan to open Puri's iconic Jagannath temple at 2:00am on January 1 to help manage the massive New Year rush.
With up to four lakh devotees expected for darshan that day, officials say this early start is all about crowd control and making sure everyone gets a chance to visit.
Why does it matter?
Not everyone's on board with the change—some temple officials and servitors argue it goes against tradition, since Hindu New Year is in April.
They feel ancient rituals should come first, while others believe adapting helps more people participate safely.
The move highlights that balancing faith, tradition, and big crowds isn't always easy—especially at one of India's most famous temples.