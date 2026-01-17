Odisha: Doctor assaulted with helmet at Bhubaneswar hospital
At Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, a doctor was allegedly attacked with a helmet by a patient's relative on Friday, January 16, 2026.
The incident involved Bindu Sagar Rout.
What happened next
Tensions escalated, leading to verbal abuse and then physical assault on a doctor. A dressing staff member tried to step in but got hurt too—the doctor ended up with a fractured hand.
Police arrested Rout after the complaint, and doctors protested by wearing black badges, demanding better security.
Odisha's Health Secretary visited the hospital and promised stronger protection for medical staff as concerns grew over rising violence against healthcare workers.