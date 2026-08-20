Odisha floods affect over 9.4L, Mohan Charan Majhi announces ₹1,110cr
India
Odisha is dealing with major floods after weeks of heavy rain and successive low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal.
Over 9.4 lakh people across six districts have been hit hard, with rivers overflowing and some areas still trying to recover from earlier flooding.
To help out, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a ₹1,110-crore relief package in two tranches for those affected.
Odisha monsoon 28% above normal
This year's monsoon has been intense: Odisha got 28% more rain than usual by August 19, with July seeing the most stormy days since 2017.
Flooding has damaged crops, shut down schools, and caused chaos in cities.
With another low-pressure area on the way, the state is bracing for even more challenges ahead.