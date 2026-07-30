Odisha floods submerge northern districts, affecting over 6L people
Odisha's northern districts are struggling with major floods after days of heavy rain.
Villages in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Mayurbhanj are underwater, affecting more than six lakh people.
Over 1.65 lakh residents have been moved to safer spots, and schools and anganwadi centers are closed in some of the affected districts for now.
Kani embankment breach inundates Jajpur district
Jajpur district got hit extra hard after the Kani River embankment broke, flooding new areas.
Water levels in the Mahanadi River are rising fast; Hirakud Dam is almost full, and officials warn flood discharge could spike soon.
The IMD says rain might ease up but thunderstorms will stick around a bit longer.
CM Mohan Charan Majhi has promised quick relief and urged everyone to stay calm as rescue teams keep working nonstop.