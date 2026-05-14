Odisha fuel rush prompts rationing as state government denies shortage
India
Odisha saw a rush at gas stations this week, with people lining up and buying way more fuel than usual.
Some stations ran low and started rationing (capping sales at ₹200 for bikes and ₹1,000 for cars) to keep things fair.
But the state government says there's actually no shortage; only a tiny fraction of pumps faced brief disruptions.
Odisha dealers report 50% sales rise
Authorities assure everyone that Odisha has enough gasoline and diesel to last nearly two weeks, so there's no reason to panic.
The Utkal Petroleum Dealers Association noted that sales jumped 50% in just three days because of the sudden rush.
To keep things smooth, district crisis teams are working with oil companies. As officials put it, "there is no shortage of fuel."