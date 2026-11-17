Odisha intensifies Ganjam preparations ahead of Cyclone Akvan landfall
Odisha is stepping up preparations in Ganjam district with Cyclone Akvan on the way.
The cyclone is expected to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast on November 20, bringing strong winds up to 130km/h and heavy rain.
After last month's flooding from Cyclone Arnab, officials are already draining dams and reservoirs to reduce flood risk.
Officials' leaves canceled, school closures considered
The state has a detailed plan in place: reservoir levels at key sites are being adjusted, and disaster response teams are on standby for quick action.
Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari says the top priority is "zero casualties," so leaves for officials have been canceled and school closures are being considered to keep everyone safe.