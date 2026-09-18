Odisha landfall likely as low forms over Andaman Sea
India
Heads up: weather experts say a low-pressure system could form over the Andaman Sea soon.
A low-pressure area is expected on September 19, which might strengthen and head toward the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coast, with landfall likely near Odisha around September 21.
If this happens, Andhra Pradesh could see heavy rain between September 19 and 23.
Andhra Pradesh 42% monsoon rainfall deficit
Andhra Pradesh is already struggling with a 42% rainfall deficit this monsoon, the third highest in India.
With the potential cyclone bringing even more rain, things could get tougher for people and businesses in the state over the next week.