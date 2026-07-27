Odisha marks Rasagola Dibasa tied to Niladri Bije, cheering Mahalaxmi
Odisha marked Rasagola Dibasa on Monday, tying it with the Niladri Bije ritual when Lord Jagannath and his siblings return to Puri's temple after Rath Yatra.
The tradition involves offering rasagolas (called khira mohan in the temple) to Lord Jagannath to cheer up Mahalaxmi, who was left out of the journey.
Statewide Rasagola Dibasa draws Pahala crowds
Since 2015, Rasagola Dibasa has become a statewide celebration: people exchange rasagolas and gather at Pahala village, famous for its sweets.
Sweet shops see huge crowds and piles of rasagolas as locals and tourists join in.
Chief Minister Majhi described it as a day of Odia culture and devotion; former Chief Minister Patnaik highlighted how deeply rasagola is woven into temple rituals.
Odisha's own rasagola even got a Geographical Indication tag in 2019, cementing its legacy.