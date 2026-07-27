Odisha marks Rasagola Dibasa tied to Niladri Bije, cheering Mahalaxmi

Since 2015, Rasagola Dibasa has become a statewide celebration: people exchange rasagolas and gather at Pahala village, famous for its sweets.

Sweet shops see huge crowds and piles of rasagolas as locals and tourists join in.

Chief Minister Majhi described it as a day of Odia culture and devotion; former Chief Minister Patnaik highlighted how deeply rasagola is woven into temple rituals.

Odisha's own rasagola even got a Geographical Indication tag in 2019, cementing its legacy.