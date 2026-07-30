Odisha MS exam paper leaked on WhatsApp amid NEET scandal
Another exam scandal just hit Odisha: this time, a General Surgery (M.S./M.D.) postgraduate paper was leaked on WhatsApp while students were still taking the test on July 27, 2026.
The leak comes right after the NEET fiasco that led to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepping down last week.
With two big leaks in a row, people are seriously questioning how safe exams really are.
Authorities probe organized cheating in Odisha
Authorities say the leaked questions were shared in student WhatsApp groups, and answers may have been sent out during the exam itself.
Officials are now digging into possible organized cheating as frustration grows about how exams are handled in Odisha, especially since it's Pradhan's home state.
All eyes are on whether things will finally change for good.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister
Just days before this latest leak, the NEET paper scandal sparked nationwide protests.
Pradhan resigned as education minister, and now public outrage is spreading even further as trust in educational institutions takes another hit.