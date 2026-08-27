Odisha offers free Ama Buses to women on Raksha Bandhan
India
This Raksha Bandhan (August 28, 2026), women in Odisha can hop on state-run Ama Buses for free.
Announced by the Odisha government following the direction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the move is all about making public transport safer and more accessible for women across cities like Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Berhampur, and Keonjhar.
Over 100,000 women expected to benefit
About more than 100,000 women passengers are expected to benefit: just grab a zero ticket and ride without paying a fare.
The busses come with GPS tracking and CCTV for safety.
As Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra put it, this initiative is meant to boost women's confidence and make getting around the city easier and safer.