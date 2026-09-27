Odisha on high alert as Mahanadi nears dangerous levels
India
Odisha is on high alert as the Mahanadi River is set to reach dangerous levels, putting low-lying areas like Khurda, Cuttack, Puri, and Jagatsinghpur at risk of flooding.
Rising water in the Luna and Kathajodi rivers is making things tougher for these communities.
Northern Odisha faces riverine flooding
Northern Odisha is struggling too: the rivers there have already crossed danger marks, leaving parts of Bhadrak underwater and roads submerged in northern Balasore, while in Mayurbhanj the embankment of the Gangahar river breached near Kunchibania village under Mangovindpur panchayat in Badasahi block, inundating large tracts of agricultural land.
Chief Minister Majhi has been surveying the damage by air.