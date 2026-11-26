Odisha Police introduces 1st-of-its-kind 12-day menstrual leave for women
Odisha Police just rolled out a new policy giving women police personnel 12 extra days off each year for menstrual pain, a first-of-its-kind move.
Pregnant and lactating women personnel also get some relief, as they are now exempt from night shifts and heavy-duty assignments whenever possible.
Lighter roles and district well-being officers
Women dealing with severe period pain can switch to lighter roles, like control room duty, when needed.
The policy also brings in a woman officer of the rank of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) or additional SP as a well-being officer in every district to handle grievances and serve as a point of contact for women personnel and facilitate grievance redressal, ensures separate toilets and changing rooms, and promises regular gender-sensitivity training.
Plus, nursing mothers get flexible hours, and there will be monthly meetings so women police personnel can raise any gender-specific concerns directly.