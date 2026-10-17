Odisha prepares for back-to-back Narendra Modi and Droupadi Murmu visits
India
Odisha is gearing up for back-to-back visits from two of the country's top leaders.
Prime Minister Modi will be in Khurda on October 25 to launch a new RBI data center and training institute, while President Droupadi Murmu returns to her home state for a two-day trip starting October 28.
Preparations are in full swing, with state officials making sure everything goes smoothly.
Droupadi Murmu visits Kichakeshwari and Jagannath
During her visit, President Murmu will stop by several important temples, including Maa Kichakeshwari in Bahalda and the Jagannath Temple in Puri, before heading back to Delhi.
Her itinerary reflects her strong connection to Odisha's cultural roots and shows how much she values preserving local traditions.