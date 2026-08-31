Odisha reports 29 suspected scrub typhus cases in Sanbagdhari village
India
Odisha just reported 29 suspected cases of scrub typhus in Sanbagdhari village, Angul district.
The government quickly sent a medical team after rapid tests indicated the positives.
Scrub typhus is spread by bites of infected larval mites.
Angul medical team surveys Sanbagdhari households
Health workers are going door-to-door in the village to spot more cases and figure out how big the outbreak is.
The medical team from Angul visited Sanbagdhari and conducted door-to-door surveys to identify suspected cases.
Scrub typhus symptoms and precautions
The disease causes fever, headaches, body aches, and rashes, and if ignored, it can lead to dangerous complications.
To stay safe, avoid areas where mites hang out, use insect repellent on skin and clothes, and see a doctor quickly if you notice symptoms.