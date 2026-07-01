Odisha rolls out corrected textbooks after hundreds of mistakes
Odisha's government is rolling out corrected textbooks for students in classes one through eight after the latest editions were found to have hundreds of mistakes, from spelling slip-ups to wrong facts about famous people.
The backlash has been strong, with many calling out the quality of school materials and asking who's responsible.
Odisha opposition seeks Nityananda Gond's resignation
Opposition parties want Education Minister Nityananda Gond to step down and are pushing for a CBI investigation.
While some claim there are more than 1,600 errors, officials said the number is "much lower" than the claimed figure.
For now, teachers are using correction sheets until the new books arrive.
Experts are reviewing every mistake and several officials could face disciplinary action soon.
Meanwhile, protests, including a 12-hour shutdown in Gond's home district, show just how frustrated people are about this mess-up in students' education.