Odisha schools and Anganwadi centers shut amid IMD red alert
India
On Monday, schools in Mayurbhanj, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara districts, and Anganwadi centers in Jagatsinghpur, were shut because of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
The IMD issued a red alert after spotting a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal early in the morning.
It's all about keeping everyone safe while the weather gets rough.
Odisha collectors across 27 areas alerted
Odisha has seen about 67% more rainfall than usual this July, 467.9mm so far, thanks to three low-pressure systems.
With flash floods now a real risk, district collectors across 27 areas have been told to stay ready for anything.