Odisha student's tragic death sparks outrage
A 20-year-old B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, died by suicide after accusing her professor, Samira Kumar Sahu, of sexual harassment.
She suffered severe burns and passed away at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night.
Her story has shaken the community and put a spotlight on campus safety.
'Help us... we are dying...'
After her passing, thousands attended her cremation in her village.
Her grandfather and villagers say repeated pleas to local officials for help were ignored.
Remembered for helping others during floods, she's now become a symbol for those demanding real action against harassment in colleges.