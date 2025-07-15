Assam's demographic shift: Muslim-majority districts rise India Jul 15, 2025

Assam's Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, says 15 districts in the state are now Muslim-majority—a big shift since independence.

He points to rising migration from Lower to Upper Assam, with Golaghat seeing Muslim households jump from just 70 to 7,000.

Momin warns this change is putting pressure on indigenous communities, who are reportedly being pushed to sell their land.