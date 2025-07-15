Assam's demographic shift: Muslim-majority districts rise
Assam's Deputy Speaker, Numal Momin, says 15 districts in the state are now Muslim-majority—a big shift since independence.
He points to rising migration from Lower to Upper Assam, with Golaghat seeing Muslim households jump from just 70 to 7,000.
Momin warns this change is putting pressure on indigenous communities, who are reportedly being pushed to sell their land.
Momin credits Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for working to protect indigenous land rights and criticizes the previous Congress government for not acting sooner.
He claims groups like AAMSU and Jamiyat were supported by Congress, speeding up these changes.
Since 2016, over 12 lakh indigenous people have received land rights under BJP rule.
Momin is urging more action—like regular eviction drives—to help preserve Assam's culture and support local communities.