'Sanjay Dutt's silence led to 1993 blasts': Ujjwal Nikam
Ujjwal Nikam, the special prosecutor in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case, shared that Sanjay Dutt had a real chance to prevent the attacks by alerting police about a van full of weapons sent to his home before the tragedy.
The van, linked to gangster Abu Salem, arrived just days before blasts that killed 267 people.
'Dutt is innocent as far as blasts are concerned'
Nikam clarified that while Dutt was caught with an AK-47, he wasn't involved in planning or carrying out the blasts—"Sanjay Dutt is innocent as far as the blast is concerned," he said.
Dutt served five years for illegal arms possession and was released in 2016.
Meanwhile, Nikam's recent Rajya Sabha nomination has sparked political debate, particularly after his loss in the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate.