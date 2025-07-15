'Sanjay Dutt's silence led to 1993 blasts': Ujjwal Nikam

'Dutt is innocent as far as blasts are concerned'

Nikam clarified that while Dutt was caught with an AK-47, he wasn't involved in planning or carrying out the blasts—"Sanjay Dutt is innocent as far as the blast is concerned," he said.

Dutt served five years for illegal arms possession and was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, Nikam's recent Rajya Sabha nomination has sparked political debate, particularly after his loss in the Lok Sabha elections as a BJP candidate.