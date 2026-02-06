Odisha to change English spellings of 24 places

Big names like Deogarh could become Debagarh, Khurda might switch to Khoradha, Balasore to Baleshwar, and Keonjhar could turn into Kendujhar. Other places like Bolagarh (Bolagada), Jatni (Jatani), and Daspalla (Dashapalla) are also on the list. It's all about making official records reflect real local pronunciation.

How to voice your opinion

If you live in these areas or care about these changes, you have 15 days to send in your feedback or objections with supporting documents.

If no one speaks up or if submissions are late, the government will move forward with the new spellings—just like when Orissa was officially renamed Odisha.