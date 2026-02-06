Odisha to change English spellings of 24 places
Odisha is planning to change the English spellings of 24 places across 11 districts, including seven district headquarters.
The idea is to make the names match how locals actually say them in Odia, helping preserve the state's language and culture.
The government announced this proposal in early February 2026.
What will the new spellings look like?
Big names like Deogarh could become Debagarh, Khurda might switch to Khoradha, Balasore to Baleshwar, and Keonjhar could turn into Kendujhar.
Other places like Bolagarh (Bolagada), Jatni (Jatani), and Daspalla (Dashapalla) are also on the list.
It's all about making official records reflect real local pronunciation.
How to voice your opinion
If you live in these areas or care about these changes, you have 15 days to send in your feedback or objections with supporting documents.
If no one speaks up or if submissions are late, the government will move forward with the new spellings—just like when Orissa was officially renamed Odisha.