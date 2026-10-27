Odisha to relocate 48,000 residents ahead of Cyclone Arnab landfall

With Cyclone Arnab heading toward the coast, Odisha has planned to shift 48,000 residents from eight districts.

The storm is moving at 22km/h and could make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, on October 28, 2026.

Officials say areas like Nabarangpur, Gajapati, and Malkangiri are especially at risk and need extra attention.