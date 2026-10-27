Odisha to relocate 48,000 residents ahead of Cyclone Arnab landfall
With Cyclone Arnab heading toward the coast, Odisha has planned to shift 48,000 residents from eight districts.
The storm is moving at 22km/h and could make landfall between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, close to Yanam, on October 28, 2026.
Officials say areas like Nabarangpur, Gajapati, and Malkangiri are especially at risk and need extra attention.
Odisha deploys rescue teams, disburses ₹19cr
To stay ahead of the cyclone, Odisha has deployed Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force units and National Disaster Response Force teams across key spots.
225 fire service teams are ready to help if needed, and ₹19 crore has been disbursed among different districts from State Disaster Relief Fund to meet emergency expenses.
Schools and colleges up to class 12 are closed until things settle down.
The India Meteorological Department warns that strong winds (up to 140km/h) and heavy rain could hit coastal areas soon.