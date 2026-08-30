Odisha will deduct court-ordered maintenance from state employees' pay
Odisha is rolling out a new rule to help families get the support they are owed.
Starting upon issuance of the government order (no start date specified in the source), if state employees skip court-ordered alimony or child maintenance payments, the money will be taken straight from their salary and sent directly to their estranged wives or children.
This move comes after Chief Minister Majhi received repeated complaints about unpaid maintenance.
Maintenance payments automated via Odisha HRMS
The process will be automated through Odisha's Human Resource Management System, so payments go out quickly and smoothly.
Legal experts and activists say this change should make life easier for women and children who rely on these payments, calling it a big step toward financial security and less hassle for affected families.